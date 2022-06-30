Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Financial Life Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Financial Life Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded down $6.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.41. 17,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,288. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.