Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.27. 133,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,923. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.