Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

