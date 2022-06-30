Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded down $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $347.43. The stock had a trading volume of 480,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,754. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

