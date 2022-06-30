Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.20. 551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 159,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

VTYX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,800,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,529,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

