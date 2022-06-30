Venus Market Capitalization Tops $56.57 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 29th. Venus has a market cap of $56.57 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $4.65 or 0.00023173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,037.56 or 0.99903688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00037075 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001958 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001144 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

