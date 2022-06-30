Venus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.79 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. Venus has a total market cap of $59.05 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for $4.85 or 0.00024565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,702.85 or 0.99749290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00038004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001069 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars.

