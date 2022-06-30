ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Holdings Lifted by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. NexWave Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ViewRay news, Director Caley Castelein acquired 1,065,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,705,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,545,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,824. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Roberts bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $47,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,327.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,231,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,280. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

VRAY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.74. 20,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $494.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.00% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

