Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $1,758,330.00 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of V traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,044,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,956. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 8,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Visa by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 6,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

