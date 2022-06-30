Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of IGA stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61.

Get Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 267.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $105,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $111,000.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.