Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Up 171.1% in June

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 171.1% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDE. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period.

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 43,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,688. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

