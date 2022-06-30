Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 30th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $35.52 million and $750,102.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00086844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00017179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00048310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00258851 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

