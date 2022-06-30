Warp Finance (WARP) Market Cap Tops $74,755.39

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. Warp Finance has a market cap of $74,755.39 and $21,080.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $15.99 or 0.00084423 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

