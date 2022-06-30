Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.15

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 566.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,217,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,931,000 after acquiring an additional 626,534 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,973,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,332,000 after purchasing an additional 427,868 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $9,968,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

