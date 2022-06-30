Wayfair (NYSE:W) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.35

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 251745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.16.

Get Wayfair alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.75.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $303,112.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,268 shares of company stock worth $1,169,897. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 388,622 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $37,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.