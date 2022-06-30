Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Trading Down 8.3%

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) shares fell 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.99. 6,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 623,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Weber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 0.22.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Weber Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Weber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.51%.

In related news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weber by 133.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weber in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Weber in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

