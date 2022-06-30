Wedbush Raises CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $105.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.44.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $93.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CarMax by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 960.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

