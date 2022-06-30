Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ironSource (IS)

ironSource (NYSE: IS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/30/2022 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

6/16/2022 – ironSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00.

6/13/2022 – ironSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.75. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – ironSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – ironSource had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.50 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – ironSource was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/13/2022 – ironSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – ironSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $6.00.

5/13/2022 – ironSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $6.00.

ironSource stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 346,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,408. ironSource Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IS. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in ironSource by 117.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,477,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,487 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ironSource by 164.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45,973 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ironSource by 115.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in ironSource by 142.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,663,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in ironSource by 1,118.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 216,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 198,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

