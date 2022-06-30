Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ironSource (IS)

ironSource (NYSE: IS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/30/2022 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.
- 6/16/2022 – ironSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00.
- 6/13/2022 – ironSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.75. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2022 – ironSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2022 – ironSource had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.50 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – ironSource was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/13/2022 – ironSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – ironSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $6.00.
- 5/13/2022 – ironSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $6.00.
ironSource stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 346,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,408. ironSource Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IS. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in ironSource by 117.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,477,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,487 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ironSource by 164.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45,973 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ironSource by 115.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in ironSource by 142.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,663,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in ironSource by 1,118.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 216,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 198,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.
