Well Done LLC Cuts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $11.95. 179,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,121,524. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

