Well Done LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,084,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 150,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000.

NYSEARCA:RPV traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,159. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $82.56. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

