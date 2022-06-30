Well Done LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Well Done LLC owned about 0.55% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.94. 875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,538. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $52.89.

