Well Done LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of XMLV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.44. 88,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

