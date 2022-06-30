Well Done LLC Invests $762,000 in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRDM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 30,564.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 46,153 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000.

FRDM traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,678. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27.

