Well Done LLC Purchases 9,597 Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,247,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 662.9% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,312,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter.

IAI traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.40. 13,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,370. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.09.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

