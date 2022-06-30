Well Done LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of BATS ITB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,989,857 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.75. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

