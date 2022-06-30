Well Done LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 946,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 434,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 44,464 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QVAL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,447 shares. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56.

