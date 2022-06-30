Well Done LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 153,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust makes up 0.7% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Well Done LLC owned 0.16% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 317,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 109,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 26,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,404. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.