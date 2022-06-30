Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $180.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday. They set an underperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.69.

NYSE CE opened at $119.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.75. Celanese has a 12 month low of $118.13 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after acquiring an additional 207,520 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Celanese by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,286,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $223,876,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,281,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

