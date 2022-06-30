West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 5,575 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,978,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,363,000 after purchasing an additional 312,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 90.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 270,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,264.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,712,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.78. 1,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,124. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.48. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average of $89.99.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPB. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

