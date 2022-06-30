West Oak Capital LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.61. 33,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,418. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

