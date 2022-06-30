West Oak Capital LLC Has $379,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.89. The stock had a trading volume of 115,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

