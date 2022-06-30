West Oak Capital LLC Has $572,000 Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 712.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPG. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

IPG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 78,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

