West Oak Capital LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.5% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.5% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.80. 70,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.55 and its 200-day moving average is $132.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $147.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

