West Oak Capital LLC Has $863,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 59.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.79.

NYSE MA traded down $7.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $315.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,706. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $306.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

