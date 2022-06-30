West Oak Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,119.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,565. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

