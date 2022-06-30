West Oak Capital LLC Sells 2,655 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after buying an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after buying an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 259,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,823. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $114.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.