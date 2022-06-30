West Oak Capital LLC Sells 390 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,844,366,000 after acquiring an additional 233,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,741,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,175,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,059,000 after buying an additional 397,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,017,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $480,514,000 after buying an additional 90,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,695. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.94.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

