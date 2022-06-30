Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Down 55.3% in June

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.
Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $10.77.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.