Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Down 55.3% in June

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $10.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

