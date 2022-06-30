White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Has $61.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 15.7% of White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $61,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,645,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,922,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,750,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter.

VUG opened at $224.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

