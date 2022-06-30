White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.42 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

