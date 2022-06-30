Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $7.08. 344,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,811. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

