WinCash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36.00 (WCC)

WinCash (WCC) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $15,146.71 and approximately $36.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

