Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Trading Down 43.9%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 43.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 243,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 957% from the average daily volume of 23,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.17).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £4.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.21.

Windar Photonics Company Profile (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

