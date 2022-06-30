Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Trading Down 43.9%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 43.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 243,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 957% from the average daily volume of 23,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.17).
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £4.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.21.
Windar Photonics Company Profile (LON:WPHO)
