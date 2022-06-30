Wing Finance (WING) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.20 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $13.05 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.94 or 0.00025788 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00190091 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.09 or 0.01424332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00077247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015771 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,639,754 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

