WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Stock Price Up 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $50.33. Approximately 5,595,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 1,546,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 1,378.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

