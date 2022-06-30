WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.46

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.46 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 6163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

