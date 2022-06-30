Wootrade (WOO) Price Hits $0.73 on Exchanges

Wootrade (WOO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Wootrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wootrade has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Wootrade has a total market capitalization of $356.96 million and $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,303.19 or 1.00046488 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

About Wootrade

Wootrade is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official website is woo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

