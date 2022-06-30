X-CASH (XCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 49.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $3.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 65.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

