XCAD Network (XCAD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.42 Million

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One XCAD Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00010201 BTC on exchanges. XCAD Network has a market capitalization of $47.53 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XCAD Network has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00190596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.23 or 0.00564640 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00079494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015795 BTC.

About XCAD Network

XCAD Network’s total supply is 199,105,531 coins and its circulating supply is 24,308,236 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial

XCAD Network Coin Trading

