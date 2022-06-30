XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Cut to Neutral at Nomura

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.97.

Shares of XPeng stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 531,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,805,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. XPeng has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in XPeng by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 277,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after buying an additional 210,345 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after buying an additional 189,355 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

